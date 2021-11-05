Advertisement

Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls, rolls over

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident caused headaches for motorists on Loop 20 Friday morning.

A tractor trailer rolled over on its side near the intersection of Loop 20 and I-35.

This caused temporary lane closures for the eastbound lane on Loop 20.

The trailer contained 44,000 pounds of aluminum rolls and was traveling east on Loop 20 when, according to police, the driver made a hard turn causing it to roll over by the intersection of I-35.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and the driver was not injured.

