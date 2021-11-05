Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to TAMIU

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local organization that seeks to bring an end to Alzheimer’s Disease is inviting the community to take part in one of its annual events.

Every year organizers hold the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a way to spread awareness on the disease while also creating funds for those who have a loved one battling the illness.

After going all virtual last year, organizers decided to return to the grounds of TAMIU for an in person walk.

The Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer will take place this Saturday at 9 a.m.

If you would like to participate in the cause, you can click here.

