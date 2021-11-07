Advertisement

Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan is one of eight victims that was killed in the crowd at a Houston-area concert.

Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23 was just of many people in attendance Friday night.

The tragic deaths and injuries were a result of a crowd rushing to the stage during the AstroWorld Festival while Travis Scott was on stage.

Pena was known as an aspiring model and psychology student with aspirations of someday becoming a U.S. Border Patrol Agent.

A relative of his says they were told that he had died of cardiac arrest while at the show.

According to the Harris County Judge, autopsies will be done before the victims are released to their families.

Authorities are investigating to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at the Astroworld music festival.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating shooting death
Second victim involved in Olive Street shooting succumbs to injuries
Rollover accident on Calton Road
Rollover accident reported near Laredo Police headquarters
41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
40-year-old Jesse Haynes
Police searching for man wanted for assault
Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls over
Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls, rolls over

Latest News

Laredoan dies in Houston area concert
Laredoan dies in Houston area concert
Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls, rolls over
Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls over
Tractor trailer hauling aluminum rolls, rolls over
Rollover accident reported near Laredo Police headquarters