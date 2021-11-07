Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan is one of eight victims that was killed in the crowd at a Houston-area concert.

Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23 was just of many people in attendance Friday night.

The tragic deaths and injuries were a result of a crowd rushing to the stage during the AstroWorld Festival while Travis Scott was on stage.

Pena was known as an aspiring model and psychology student with aspirations of someday becoming a U.S. Border Patrol Agent.

A relative of his says they were told that he had died of cardiac arrest while at the show.

According to the Harris County Judge, autopsies will be done before the victims are released to their families.

Authorities are investigating to determine how eight people died in a crush of fans at the Astroworld music festival.

