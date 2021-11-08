Advertisement

8th of November

Another manic Monday
Another manic Monday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We thought the cold front was going to stick around, but unfortunately, Mother Nature has other plans.

On Monday, we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 83 degrees by the afternoon.

This sunny and warm conditions are going to stick around for the remainder of the week.

We won’t get to the 90s but it will be sunny and warm.

On Tuesday, things remain about the same; however, we will see more cloud coverage.

Things will get even warmer on Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees.

Then on Veterans Day, things will stay warm and sunny in the mid-80s.

As we hit the weekend, temperatures will start to wind down just a little into the 70s.

Looks like we don’t need any big jackets for right now.

