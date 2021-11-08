Advertisement

City Council debates Boulevard of the Americas project

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The entrance to Laredo will remain untouched for the time being, as yet another decision about improvements to the downtown area leaves City Council in a gridlock.

A few weeks ago, the Laredo City Council hit a dead end on how to move forward with plans for a convention center and now the same thing is happening over which project should take over the four blocks at the doorstep of the Gateway City.

During the last City Council meeting, Alyssa Cigarroa stated stakeholders and citizens want to have more green space, monuments and name the four blocks of the entrance to our city, the Boulevard of Americas.

Cigarroa says a public survey in 2015 called for a park, something that she and council members for the surrounding area agreed would work best for the area.

The city hired the Abrazo Partners to come up with a design for the Boulevard of the Americas.

Cigarroa says the consultants were paid thousands of taxpayer dollars for a plan was put in place, but things were put on pause when project link was presented to council in 2019.

They presented building these grand buildings at the entrance of the city.

Cigarroa stated that there was no feasibility nor traffic study conducted and believed it was time to move forward.

However, Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez disagreed with letting the idea go and said we must invest in bringing more foot traffic to the downtown area.

The Project Link investors agreed to pay for the center if the city gives them the land, something south Laredo representative Vidal Rodriguez says could save taxpayers millions.

Currently, the city has a bond out for 2.5 million dollars for the Boulevard of the Americas.

He says that amount of money should be used for something else.

To keep the project from dying, Cigarroa agreed to table discussions for another meeting.

