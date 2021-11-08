Congressman Cuellar to discuss re-opening of land ports

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several officials will come together to officially discuss the re-opening of land ports.

On Monday morning Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference along with Mayor Pete Saenz, Mayor of Nuevo Laredo Carmen Lila Canturosas and Mexican Senator Jose Narro.

The congressman will discuss the effects this will have on our local economies along the border.

He will also discuss the phases associated with lifting the restrictions and the new protocols for all travel to the U.S. starting next year.

That conference will take place this morning at 8 a.m. at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

