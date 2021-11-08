Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple investigations are underway in Houston after eight people died and hundreds others were injured during the Astroworld Festival over the weekend

A Laredoan was one of the eight victims killed in that crowd.

Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23 was caught up in the chaos that Friday which resulted in his death.

Pena was known as an aspiring model and psychology student at Laredo College with aspirations of someday becoming a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

A relative of his says they were told that he had died of cardiac arrest while at the show.

Stacey Sarmiento, a friend of Pena’s reflects on what happened that night and what he could have been going through in his final moments.

Sarmiento says she saw him towards the back of the crowd when everyone started to push and shove.

She says, “All my friends are like, saddened and shocked by the news because we all came to have a good time. And just for his life, like for him to lose his life in there and it was just horrible in there.”

According to the Harris County Judge, autopsies will be done before the victims are released to their families.

