Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people die in Houston-area concert
Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert
41-year-old Annabel Annet Liendo
Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from dollar store
Police investigating shooting death
Second victim involved in Olive Street shooting succumbs to injuries
56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Stacey Sarmiento shows photo of Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Collision Division: Infrastructure Bill includes crash testing evaluation
The state called its second witness to the stand: investigator Sheila Ramos with the Glynn...
Investigator testifies about crime scene in Arbery slaying
File photo: Tecolotes of los dos Laredos
Tecolotes’ future up in the air?