Laredo and Nuevo Leon enter Inter-Institutional Agreement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and the Mexican State of Nuevo Leon are putting pen to paper as they formalize an agreement to partner with one another.

On Monday morning, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda will sign an inter-institutional agreement.

Both entities are committing to helping one another intensify common interests and promote objectives that will benefit both communities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held for the new office of Nuevo Leon’s government.

