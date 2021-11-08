Laredoan takes part in New York City Marathon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After having to be canceled last year due to the covid pandemic, the 50th annual TCS New York City Marathon returned on Sunday.

Thousands came out to cheer on the participants.

It is considered to be the largest marathon in the world where there are typically 50,000 participants.

This year, close to 30-thousand runners took on the 26.2-mile course that began on Staten Island and finished in central park.

One of those in attendance was Laredo’s very own Victor Trevino Jr.

Video shows him running up and down the big apple on Sunday.

This is just one of many marathon’s Mr. Trevino has taken part in.

Last year, he took part in the virtual run as a way to still get a run in.

Congratulations to Mr. Trevino!

