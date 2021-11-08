Advertisement

Lazy Boy Tattoos collecting food items for veterans

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local tattoo shop is asking for the community to give thanks to our heroes this holiday season with a simple donation.

Lazy Boy Tattoos is teaming up with Volunteers Serving the Need for its sixth annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive.

Every year, the shop collects food items so that our veterans can have a nice warm meal with their families on Thanksgiving Day.

Some of the items they are collecting are canned foods, stuffing, and mashed potatoes but the most important item is turkey.

Hector Hernandez with Lazy boy tattoos says it’s important to look out for those who have fought for our freedom.

Now if you would like to donate food items you can stop at Lazy Boy Tattoos at 5309 McPherson they are open from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then Saturday from noon to 6.

They will be accepting donations until next Saturday.

