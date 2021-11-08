LISD continues to vaccinate students five and older

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep students, teachers and staff safe, a local school district is making it easy for parents to have access to the child-sized doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

LISD students ages 5 to 11 lined up Friday morning at Christine Middle school.

They were the first to receive the child-size dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the school district’s batch.

Dozens of parents and children arrived bright and early to get receive their shot.

LISD Nurse Oscar Villanueva waited for the little ones.

He says parents should understand the difference between the amount given in the kid vaccine and the adult vaccine.

Villanueva says, “It should be one third of the dose, it’s a little bit smaller dose compared to the adults so that’s pretty much the difference. The Pfizer vaccine content is the same it’s just the amount we are going to give for the children.”

Villanueva encourages parents to vaccinate their children.

Maria Ruiz brought her grandkids to the vaccine clinic.

Ruiz says, “We were just waiting for it to come out cause all of us have it like everybody my grandkids everybody has it.”

Ruiz is a bus driver for the district, and she says hears about children getting covid.

Principal Sandra Garcia of Christine middle school believes this vaccine clinic will help the district keep children protected and slow the spread of covid.

LISD will be hosting 20 vaccine clinics through the next week.

The clinics are open to the public.

The vaccine drive will end November 12

LISD says the second dose will be offered or it recommends parents to go to their primary care doctor since the holidays are around the corner.

