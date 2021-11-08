Advertisement

LMC raises white flag for Eye Donation Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health experts are shedding light on those who give the gift of sight during the month of November.

In observance of Eye Donation Month, LMC along with the San Antonio Eye Bank raised a flag at the hospital’s main entrance.

Both the hospital and the eye bank are bringing awareness to organ donation, specifically cornea donation.

Representatives honored the legacy of 52 deceased heroes who donated their corneas to give sight to others.

Kassandra Castro with the eye bank says each year thousands of individuals lose their sight to either an injury or illness and their sight could be restored with a cornea transplant.

Castro encourages people to register at the DPS office or through DonateLife.org.

In the united states, over 40,000 cornea transplants are completed each year.

