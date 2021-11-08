Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is five feet, nine inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair.

His last known address is 1400 Hidalgo Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at the number on your screen.

You could qualify for a reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

