Tecolotes’ future up in the air?

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The future of the Tecolotes staying in Laredo now lies in the hands of the City of Laredo officials.

On Friday afternoon management of the Tecolotes de los dos Laredos and the Mexican Baseball League held a press conference where they spoke about a meeting they had with councilmembers Alberto Torres and Alyssa Cigarroa along with city manager Robert Eads.

According to the press conference, the issue lies with the team using the UniTrade Stadium throughout the whole year.

The Tecos management says their contract is from March 1 to October 31.

They go on to say the team needs to be able to operate all 12 months of year.

The city will address this during City Council sometime this month.

The Tecos returned back to Laredo in 2018.

