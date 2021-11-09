Advertisement

Agents arrest 18th Street Gang member

Jose Dominguez Martinez
Jose Dominguez Martinez(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest an undocumented immigrant with gang ties.

The arrest happened on Monday morning at around 2 a.m. when agents arrested a group of six undocumented people walking near Highway 1017.

Records revealed 34-year-old Jose Dominguez Martinez was a citizen out of Honduras who had an aggravated felony conviction.

During questioning Dominguez Martinez also admitted to being an 18th Street Gang member.

He was arrested and taken in for processing.

Remember Rodolfo "Rudy" Peña
80s in November
Community remembers Rudy Pena
LMC raises white flag for Eye Donation Month
