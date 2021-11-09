Agents arrest 18th Street Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest an undocumented immigrant with gang ties.

The arrest happened on Monday morning at around 2 a.m. when agents arrested a group of six undocumented people walking near Highway 1017.

Records revealed 34-year-old Jose Dominguez Martinez was a citizen out of Honduras who had an aggravated felony conviction.

During questioning Dominguez Martinez also admitted to being an 18th Street Gang member.

He was arrested and taken in for processing.

