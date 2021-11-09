Agents find 16 undocumented immigrants in stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over a dozen undocumented immigrants inside a stash house in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a tip from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity going on at a home.

Agents arrived and found 16 undocumented people living inside the residence.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Border Patrol says although the exterior appearances kay be misleading, stash houses are a threat to our national security due to the lack of sanitized conditions inside.

