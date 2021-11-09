Advertisement

Agents find 16 undocumented immigrants in stash house

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over a dozen undocumented immigrants inside a stash house in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Sunday when agents received a tip from Laredo Police regarding suspicious activity going on at a home.

Agents arrived and found 16 undocumented people living inside the residence.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Border Patrol says although the exterior appearances kay be misleading, stash houses are a threat to our national security due to the lack of sanitized conditions inside.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos
Eight people die in Houston-area concert
Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert
56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Council discusses Boulevard of the Americas Project
City Council debates Boulevard of the Americas project
Victor Trevino Jr.
Laredoan takes part in New York City Marathon

Latest News

Agents recover stolen truck
Agents recover stolen truck believed to be used for smuggling
Agents shut down stash house
Agents find 16 undocumented immigrants in stash house
County commissioners recognize local boxer
County commissioners recognize local boxer
Agents recover stolen pick up truck
Agents recover stolen truck believed to be used for smuggling