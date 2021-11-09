Advertisement

Agents recover stolen truck believed to be used for smuggling

Agents recover stolen pick up truck
Agents recover stolen pick up truck(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped recover a stolen vehicle that was believed to be used for human smuggling.

The event happened on Friday night when DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a pick-up truck near Valley Wells Road west of Cotulla.

The vehicle ignored law enforcement’s commands and drove through a fence in an attempt to evade arrest.

After a thorough search, agents were able to locate the abandoned pick-up truck and records revealed it had been stolen out of San Angelo Texas.

