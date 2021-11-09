Advertisement

Bridge officials add AVI lane at Juarez Lincoln Bridge

Bridge officials add AVI lane
Bridge officials add AVI lane(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to make traffic easier to manage, a new AVI lane has been added at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

The AVI allows people who frequently cross to be able to pay their tolls with an automated system to cut the amount of time in line.

Officials say this addition comes at a time when holiday traffic and renewed travel will make it necessary.

Yvette limon, director for the international bridges had some instructions for customers of the system looking to take advantage of this expansion.

Limon says, “They need to use San Eduardo and then take Hidalgo and it’ll take them straight to the dedicated AVI lane at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge, which is Bridge Number Two. It’s already in place. You see all the orange barrels, so that lane is solely for AVI customers.”

The AVI system is used by about 28 percent of people who cross the bridge on a regular basis.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos
Eight people die in Houston-area concert
Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert
56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Community remembers Rudy Pena
Community remembers Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña
Council discusses Boulevard of the Americas Project
City Council debates Boulevard of the Americas project

Latest News

Accident on Loop 20
File photo: LPD
Two injured in five vehicle car collision on Loop 20
K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt
K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt
K-9 credited with foiling drug and human smuggling attempt
K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt