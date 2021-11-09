Bridge officials add AVI lane at Juarez Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to make traffic easier to manage, a new AVI lane has been added at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

The AVI allows people who frequently cross to be able to pay their tolls with an automated system to cut the amount of time in line.

Officials say this addition comes at a time when holiday traffic and renewed travel will make it necessary.

Yvette limon, director for the international bridges had some instructions for customers of the system looking to take advantage of this expansion.

Limon says, “They need to use San Eduardo and then take Hidalgo and it’ll take them straight to the dedicated AVI lane at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge, which is Bridge Number Two. It’s already in place. You see all the orange barrels, so that lane is solely for AVI customers.”

The AVI system is used by about 28 percent of people who cross the bridge on a regular basis.

