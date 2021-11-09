Advertisement

Cigarroa High School organizing Christmas Toy Drive

Preparatoria Cigarroa
Preparatoria Cigarroa(Telemundo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local high school is playing Santa’s little helpers this year as they hope to collect toys for kids in need.

Communities in Schools and the Cigarroa Toros are hosting a Christmas Toy Drive for the holidays.

They are hoping to collect new toys from the community for now until November 15th.

Students who take part will get 25 community services hours.

If you would like to get involved, you can call 956-273-6876 or 956-273-7007.

Any small donation can make a big difference on Christmas morning.

