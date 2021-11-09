Advertisement

County commissioners recognize local boxer

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners are recognizing a local fighter for going the distance.

Local Boxer Jorge Castaneda from the Sheriff’s Pal’s Boxing gym competed in London this past Saturday and came out on top.

Castaneda is now the new WBC International Silver Belt Featherweight Champion.

Congratulations on knocking out the competition.

