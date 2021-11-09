County commissioners recognize local boxer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners are recognizing a local fighter for going the distance.

Local Boxer Jorge Castaneda from the Sheriff’s Pal’s Boxing gym competed in London this past Saturday and came out on top.

Castaneda is now the new WBC International Silver Belt Featherweight Champion.

Congratulations on knocking out the competition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.