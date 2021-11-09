Downtown businesses react to first day of border re-openings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For several months, Businesses in downtown Laredo have been preparing for the arrival of Mexican travelers; however, the anticipation might not have lived up to the reality.

On Monday morning, long lines of Mexican tourist waiting to cross into the U.S were seen for miles.

Diana Afaro was one of the many business owners waiting for this moment.

Alfaro says she remembers what it was like before the pandemic and so far she says it doesn’t seem that much different.

She says before there were more stores open and now the downtown area remains mostly closed.

Juan Mendoza works at a perfume shop downtown. He says even though there are more cars downtown they have only seen a handful of people walk through their doors leaving him wondering where have all the shoppers gone?

Mendoza says they’ve survived the past 18 months on wholesale business bringing back retail customers would definitely help business a lot.

He says wholesale is what has kept them going throughout the pandemic but misses the clients that would buy the most products.

Other business owners we spoke to repeated similar activity at the stores like Mendoza’s.

But even though day one didn’t start with a bang, they know the decision to reopen the bridges will be good in the long run.

