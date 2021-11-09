IBC CEO presents booklet on finding border solutions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - IBC’s CEO booklet on finding solutions to border issues is presented before Webb County Commissioners.

On Monday, IBC Bank Executive Vice President, Gerald Schwebel, spoke before commissioners on the updated Border Management Solutions booklet published by CEO Dennis Nixon’s in 2017.

The booklet is a roadmap for finding what they say are common sense solutions to the many challenges facing the U.S. and Mexico border.

“The problem that we have here is not just in the border but in Washington (D.C.). In how some laws are set up. So don’t blame the border communities and don’t blame the border patrol, blame congress” Schwebel said.

Schwebel says farmers, ranchers, landowners, and small business leaders are all in agreement in finding a solution to immigration issues and their effects on the economy.

“It has also received support from the highest ranks in the U.S. Border Patrol. Unfortunately, as congress weigh in the issue gets politicized.”

The issues of visibility along the border for agents and the backlog of immigration cases is addressed in the booklet.

“The bottom line is this, we need more immigration judges. We need to clean up the Rio Grande by eradicating the Carrizo cane and saltcedar to give border patrol agents the visibility and access to the river and encourage Mexico to do the same.”

The presentation included the proposal for more roads by the river between Laredo and Eagle Pass.

Other items include the building of a bulkhead project, install dams in Webb & Cameron County to widen the river.

However, one commissioner spoke on the issues they’ve seen when dealing with certain projects.

“These are ideas everybody has spoken about, the Carrizo cane, the border patrol had the money and had it all set up. Then we let Dr. Earhart and Tricia Cortez defeat it. They came out here and lobbied the courts, city council and whatever. That money is gone now” John Galo, Webb County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 said.

Commissioner Galo says they have addressed these issues to federal and state officials on creating other alternatives to help border patrol agents and federal officials along the border.

“We sent the deed to Henry’s (Cuellar) office so the federal government can go there, pave it and do all that for emergency access and all kinds of things. There is no movement. Where the movement has to be is in Congress. They don’t want to solve this solution because there are a lot of easy solutions” Galo stated.

Galo addressed Schwebel on what else commissioners could do but adopt the presentation.

“We need to get united, speak as one voice supporting this. There has to be a political will” Schwebel said.

They want public and private sectors to work together.

The topic of migrants and vaccine mandates was also brought up.

“The simple fact to get the people they catch vaccinated. They are mandating us to get vaccinated but none of the immigrants get vaccinated. It makes no sense” Galo said.

Bacck in October, former Laredo Border Patorl chief Matthew Hudak was appointed as the second in the agency as the National Deputy Chief.

Hudak will work under Chief Raul Ortiz overseeing the 20,000-person organization.

“Now Matt Hudack, our border patrol just got to be signed number 2 in the country, but, as they tell me he’s got a long way to retirement. So, he’s not going to buck the system. The one that was there, Scott, he just flat out walked away from this administration saying they are not trying to do anything to help” Galo said.

Schwebel says he hopes Chief Raul Ortiz and Hudack address the need of border security to federal and state officials.

Galo confirmed that the Texas National Guard were staying in the area for 2 years.

“We need major immigration reform. The laws are necessary but the process of enforcing the laws are adequate of the times we are facing right now” Schwebel said.

Schwebel says the asylum laws need improvements.

The view the booklet you can click here.

