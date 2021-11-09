K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A K-9 officer finds several undocumented people inside a trailer as well as millions of dollars worth of drugs.
Last Thursday evening, the K-9s assigned to the agency were able to find over one million dollars worth of cocaine in boxes.
A short while later, the four legged agents alerted officers to a flatbed trailer transporting wooden boxes.
A search at secondary revealed almost 30 undocumented individuals inside the boxes.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.