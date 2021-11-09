Officials announce re-opening of border bridges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After one year and eight months, land border bridges are officially back open to non-essential travelers.

While other border cities saw long lines of traffic, the Gateway City was a little different.

Travelers lined up as early as Sunday evening to cross into the U.S. at midnight.

Lines at bridge one and two were packed overnight but the traffic began to disappear shortly after 4 a.m.

On Monday morning, several officials came together to officially discuss the re-opening of land ports.

State and border officials said we could see an economic boom not only locally but for our sister city as well.

Consul General of Mexico Juan Carlos Mendoza says, this is the start of a new beginning, and they want to see both economies flourish once again.

Meanwhile, Laredo officials say from a local economic perspective, 30 to 40 percent of sales tax comes from Mexican shoppers who visit Laredo on a yearly basis.

