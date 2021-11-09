Peña Family acquires legal representation for lawsuit

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The first lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and the AstroWorld organizers after the festival turned deadly.

Many of the families impacted by those events in Houston have acquired legal representation including the family of Rodolfo Peña.

Attorney Rosendo Almaraz stated that he is working with the family during this difficult time and they are seeking closure.

Almaraz says he has been in contact with authorities in Houston while the investigation continues.

Almaraz says, “We’ve been in contact with the investigators in charge, we’ve been in contact with the different agencies involved. Litigation has commenced from many of the people that were injured, or lost their lives from this event. So it will be continuing for quite a while.”

Travis Scott said over the weekend that he would pay for the funeral of the eight victims.

Almaraz says the family hasn’t received word from Scott or any of his representatives on the matter.

He can’t speak for any of the other families involved but he says Rudy Peña’s family is making the arrangements privately on their own at this time.

