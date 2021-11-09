Advertisement

Peña Family acquires legal representation for lawsuit

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The first lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and the AstroWorld organizers after the festival turned deadly.

Many of the families impacted by those events in Houston have acquired legal representation including the family of Rodolfo Peña.

Attorney Rosendo Almaraz stated that he is working with the family during this difficult time and they are seeking closure.

Almaraz says he has been in contact with authorities in Houston while the investigation continues.

Almaraz says, “We’ve been in contact with the investigators in charge, we’ve been in contact with the different agencies involved. Litigation has commenced from many of the people that were injured, or lost their lives from this event. So it will be continuing for quite a while.”

Travis Scott said over the weekend that he would pay for the funeral of the eight victims.

Almaraz says the family hasn’t received word from Scott or any of his representatives on the matter.

He can’t speak for any of the other families involved but he says Rudy Peña’s family is making the arrangements privately on their own at this time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos
Eight people die in Houston-area concert
Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert
56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Community remembers Rudy Pena
Community remembers Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña
Council discusses Boulevard of the Americas Project
City Council debates Boulevard of the Americas project

Latest News

Mexico
Officials announce re-opening of border bridges
Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year
Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year
Downtown business owners react to first day of bridge reopening's
Downtown businesses react to first day of border re-openings
Downtown shops still seeing less business
Downtown shops still seeing less business