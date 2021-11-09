Remember Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo community is mourning the loss of one of the young victims who passed away at the Houston music festival over the weekend.

Many gathered outside Nixon High School for a special memorial to give Rodolfo Angel peña the proper departure he deserved.

The loss of Rodolfo has resulted in tears, hugs, lit candles, and red and gold balloons filling the area outside the high school.

His closest friends say he was the heart and soul that brought everyone together and made everyone smile.

Despite all the chaos, those closest to Rudy, are having difficulties accepting his passing.

His father says, “For us, for the family we are asking for prayers from all the community that’s the only word’s that I have. We just need the prayers right now- we’re hurting.”

Rudy’s body should be en route to Laredo soon.

Family members say they are hoping his funeral will take place this Thursday.

If you would like to help the family, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.