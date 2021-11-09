Advertisement

Stuck in the 80s

80s in November
80s in November(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Looks like we’re going to be stuck in the 80s for the rest of the week, as we continue to avoid any major cold fronts.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 83 degrees.

Things will get warmer on Wednesday as we hit a high of 86 degrees and then 85 on Veteran’s Day.

Thursday will be our warmest day as we drop a couple of degrees on Friday and then a high of 80 on Saturday.

Next week, we’ll start out in the mid-80s and drop back to the low 80s by Monday.

Overall, put those puffy jackets away because you won’t need them anytime soon.

