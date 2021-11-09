Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of the Former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her baby is pushed back another year.

A hearing took place to move the trial date back another 12 months.

This is to give both parties more time to prepare for the case.

Ronald Burgos-Aviles is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic back in 2018.

The trial was set to start in January of 2022 but now it’s set for January 2023.

