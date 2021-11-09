Advertisement

Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of the Former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her baby is pushed back another year.

A hearing took place to move the trial date back another 12 months.

This is to give both parties more time to prepare for the case.

Ronald Burgos-Aviles is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic back in 2018.

The trial was set to start in January of 2022 but now it’s set for January 2023.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos
Eight people die in Houston-area concert
Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert
56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Community remembers Rudy Pena
Community remembers Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña
Council discusses Boulevard of the Americas Project
City Council debates Boulevard of the Americas project

Latest News

Mexico
Officials announce re-opening of border bridges
Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year
Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year
Downtown business owners react to first day of bridge reopening's
Downtown businesses react to first day of border re-openings
Downtown shops still seeing less business
Downtown shops still seeing less business