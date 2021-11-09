Advertisement

Two injured in five vehicle car collision on Loop 20

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle car collision that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday at around 2:25 a.m. at the 9400 block of Loop 20.

According to the Laredo Police Department the accident happened after three vehicles, a blue Dodge Ram truck, a white Mercedes Benz and a black Volkswagon Jetta collided on the southbound lanes.

This caused them to be stranded in the middle of the roadway; soon after, a black Ford Explorer collided into the three cars and went into the northbound lanes of Loop 20 crashing into a silver Kia Forte.

Two people were airlifted to San Antonio hospitals.

The accident remains under investigation by the Laredo Police Department Crash Team.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos
Eight people die in Houston-area concert
Laredoan loses life in deadly crowd surge at Houston concert
56-year-old Daniel George Rodriguez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Community remembers Rudy Pena
Community remembers Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña
Council discusses Boulevard of the Americas Project
City Council debates Boulevard of the Americas project

Latest News

Bridge officials add AVI lane
Bridge officials add AVI lane at Juarez Lincoln Bridge
Accident on Loop 20
K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt
K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt
K-9 credited with foiling drug and human smuggling attempt
K-9 officer foils human and drug smuggling attempt