Two injured in five vehicle car collision on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle car collision that sent two people to the hospital over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday at around 2:25 a.m. at the 9400 block of Loop 20.

According to the Laredo Police Department the accident happened after three vehicles, a blue Dodge Ram truck, a white Mercedes Benz and a black Volkswagon Jetta collided on the southbound lanes.

This caused them to be stranded in the middle of the roadway; soon after, a black Ford Explorer collided into the three cars and went into the northbound lanes of Loop 20 crashing into a silver Kia Forte.

Two people were airlifted to San Antonio hospitals.

The accident remains under investigation by the Laredo Police Department Crash Team.

