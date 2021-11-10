Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest migrants floating on the river

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a dozen individuals attempting to cross the river using flotation devices.

Agents with the Marine Unit spotted 28 undocumented immigrants floating on the Rio Grande.

As agents approached the group, 16 people swam back across the river towards Mexico; however, the other 12 were taken into custody for processing.

The agency asks the community to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

