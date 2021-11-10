Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are advising residents about a string of burglaries happening in a central Laredo neighborhood.

The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force says it has received several burglary reports in the Cheyenne subdivision in the past 24 hours.

In all of the cases, the vehicles were left unlocked.

Police are reminding drivers to avoid falling victim to theft by locking your cars, activating your alarm and hide valuable items from plain view.

If you see anything suspicious you are advised to report it to police.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.