Feast of Sharing returns with to-go meals

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event that feeds thousands across Texas is resuming this year, with some slight modifications.

H-E-B in collaboration with the South Texas Food Bank will be hosting its annual Feast of Sharing drive-through event.

In previous years, they held an in-person dinner at the Sames Auto Arena, but the pandemic forced them to alter operations last year.

This year they will continue to provide free hot holiday meals to the community at no charge.

Residents can stop by the Sames Auto Arena tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up their free meal.

It is free and open to the public!

