First generation students continue to persevere

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It come as quite a shock but more than half of the Texas A&M International University Student body is a first-generation student.

First generation means a person that is the first to attend a four-year university in their family. This means that their parents haven’t completed a bachelor’s degree.

This is something that Pedro Rivera and Vanessa Hinojosa have in common.

They are part of the 64 percent of the student body at TAMIU that belongs to the group.

Hinojosa says she wants to be a lawyer and like many others, she struggles to find the resources to help her accomplish her dream.

She says it is tough being a first-generation college graduate because there’s not an example to follow.

Hinojosa is one of the youngest of five children.

As a child, Hinojosa says her parents had to work hard to provide for them.

She wanted to be able to change that for her future.

Hinojosa says, “Growing up, I saw them struggle work more than they really had to just have things that other people could have by like sitting in a desk well they have to labor it you know they have to work harder to obtain the same things.”

Pedro Rivera is another student who has faced similar issues that Hinojosa has experienced.

Rivera is the oldest of two and he says he was expected to go to college.

He was able to achieve that goal a couple months back with the help of many programs.

Director of trio STEM, Dr. Gustavo Salazar says TAMIU has many different programs and scholarships to help this group of students.

“We have the Camp Program from basically outreaching new students are migrant from migrant parents that one of them because they typically are always first generation and then we have the trio programs to support students who are first generation college students”, said Dr. Salazar.

Salazar says there is a very small percentage of first-generation students that get a masters or a doctoral degree most get a bachelor’s degree.

He says by providing the students resources they will be able to have higher retention level and succeed in academics.

