Law enforcement agents arrest capture cartel member on the Rio Grande

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol along with multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a cartel member near the river.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents received a tip regarding a suspect fitting the description of wanted fugitive Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz.

Paz Ruiz evaded arrest and drove away in a Chevrolet pick-up truck towards the Rio Grande.

The undocumented immigrant got out of the vehicle and attempted to swim into Mexico; fortunately, Webb County Constables from Precinct two were able to arrest him and he was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

