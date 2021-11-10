Man with BB gun prompts lockdown at LISD buildings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A person with a BB gun causes a lockdown in downtown Laredo.

According to LISD officials, the incident happened on Monday afternoon after they received reports regarding a man with a gun at St. Peter’s Plaza.

LISD responded and disarmed the man; the district says it turned out that the man was carrying a BB gun.

LISD has several offices and buildings in the area, which were put on lockdown that lasted less than half an hour.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

