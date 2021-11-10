Middle School honors heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day might be Thursday but a local middle school got a head start in honoring our local heroes.

Earlier this week, Los Obispos Middle School honored 20 veterans during a special ceremony and parade.

Gunnery Sergeant Billy Adames, United South High School ROTC Instructor, addressed students and veterans with a heartfelt speech on gratitude and the sacrifices our military families experience.

During the event, veterans were honored for their service with a medal and certificate as a way to say thank you for their service.

School counselors Mrs. Cognata and Mrs. Davila and the administrative team worked together to bring this event to life.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.