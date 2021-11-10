Advertisement

Middle School honors heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day

Los Obispos Middle School honors veterans
Los Obispos Middle School honors veterans(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Nov. 10, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day might be Thursday but a local middle school got a head start in honoring our local heroes.

Earlier this week, Los Obispos Middle School honored 20 veterans during a special ceremony and parade.

Gunnery Sergeant Billy Adames, United South High School ROTC Instructor, addressed students and veterans with a heartfelt speech on gratitude and the sacrifices our military families experience.

During the event, veterans were honored for their service with a medal and certificate as a way to say thank you for their service.

School counselors Mrs. Cognata and Mrs. Davila and the administrative team worked together to bring this event to life.

