Rodolfo Pena’s family still searching for answers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate the deadly crowd surge that happened at the AstroWorld Festival in Houston that claimed the life of eight including a Laredoan.

The family of Rodolfo Pena is preparing for the funeral services which will take place at the end of the week.

Right now, the investigation is the focal point with Travis Scott being charged twice before for inciting dangerous behavior at past concerts.

The latest word is that a Houston attorney is representing more than 30 victims of the incident.

Rudy’s family is choosing their own representation.

Texas attorney Ricardo Ramos has filed a lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott and concert promoters of the AstroWorld event.

Those attendees are all under the age of 25 with half of them being children.

According to Ramos, his clients suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma.

He also alleges that Scott did not stop the show as concertgoers were being trampled.

Rudy’s brother-in-law Sergio Gonzalez is one of many family members who is still searching for answers.

Gonzalez says, “The investigation is still going on. Nobody knows what’s really happening so we’re just waiting for the investigation to see who is going to responsible for what’s really happening.”

Rudy’s family will be having visitation on Thursday at the Jackson Funeral Home on Jacaman between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Pena will be buried Friday morning.

The family says their attorney will more than likely make a statement along with the family members on Friday at the burial.

