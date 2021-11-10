Advertisement

The sweetest November

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The month of November is shaping up to be a warm and sunny one!

On Wednesday morning we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see a high of 87 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will start to dwindle down on Thursday just a bit into the mid-80s.

Then on Friday, we’ll hit a high of 83 degrees but during the evening we’ll drop to the 50s.

This will provide us with a high of 74 degrees, giving us a nice breezy weekend.

This Sunday, we’ll warm up to a high of 82 degrees which will start our week in the 80s.

So far no sign of any wintry conditions.

