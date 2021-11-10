Advertisement

Visitors claim lack of public restrooms downtown

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of travel restrictions, many are hoping to draw in foreign shoppers into Laredo; however, visitors saying there seems to be a shortage in lavatories downtown, specifically public restrooms.

One shopper says people who cross over already wait in line long enough and it would only make sense to offer public restrooms.

Business owners downtown say the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo has plenty of bathrooms available for public use and there are other issues that should take priority over offering public restrooms.

Business owner Kush Samnati says there are plenty of other issues that need to be resolved and bathrooms are not one of them.

He adds that other cities such as San Antonio and New York do not offer public bathrooms in the middle of the street, so Laredo should be no different.

The City of Laredo says they have set up some portable restrooms near Jarvis Plaza to facilitate those coming in from Mexico.

At the moment there are no plans to install any other type of public restrooms.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Peña
Peña Family acquires legal representation for lawsuit
File photo: LPD
Two injured in five vehicle car collision on Loop 20
Community remembers Rudy Pena
Community remembers Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
Trial for Ronald Burgos-Aviles delayed another year
Rodolfo Pena
Friend of Rodolfo Pena speaks out about concert chaos

Latest News

Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
Visitors claim lack of bathrooms in the downtown area
Visitors claim lack of bathrooms in the downtown area
Man with BB gun causes lockdown
Man with BB gun prompts lockdown at LISD buildings