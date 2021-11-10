Visitors claim lack of public restrooms downtown

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of travel restrictions, many are hoping to draw in foreign shoppers into Laredo; however, visitors saying there seems to be a shortage in lavatories downtown, specifically public restrooms.

One shopper says people who cross over already wait in line long enough and it would only make sense to offer public restrooms.

Business owners downtown say the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo has plenty of bathrooms available for public use and there are other issues that should take priority over offering public restrooms.

Business owner Kush Samnati says there are plenty of other issues that need to be resolved and bathrooms are not one of them.

He adds that other cities such as San Antonio and New York do not offer public bathrooms in the middle of the street, so Laredo should be no different.

The City of Laredo says they have set up some portable restrooms near Jarvis Plaza to facilitate those coming in from Mexico.

At the moment there are no plans to install any other type of public restrooms.

