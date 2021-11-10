Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at around 9:20 p.m. at the 8200 block of Highway 83 and Mangana Hein Road.

Police say the woman was allegedly struck by a 2007 black Cadilac Escalade.

The driver did not show any signs of intoxication and even volunteers a sample of his blood to investigators.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin but they did confirm she is a Mexican National from Oaxacca.

Authorities say she was an immigrant who had just entered the country and was traveling with other immigrants.

The case remains under investigation.

