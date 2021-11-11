American Legion Post 59 to pay tribute to LCpl David Lee Espinoza
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The American Legion Post 59 will hold a special Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday.
It will take place at 10:30 a.m. at 809 Zaragoza Street in downtown Laredo.
They will be honoring World War II Veteran Antonio Carranco.
There will also be a Gold Star Mother presentation and a special dedication to Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.
The public is invited to attend.
