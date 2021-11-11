Arby’s selling curly and crinkle fry vodka

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The fast food giant Arby’s is releasing two limited-edition alcoholic drinks: “Arby’s Curly Fry Vodka” and “Arby’s Crinkle Fry Vodka.”

Officials say both vodkas taste like their namesake French fries.

The curly fry vodka includes cayenne, onion and garlic while the crinkle fry vodka is produced with kosher salt and sugar.

The 80-proof potato-based liquor will make its debut on November 18 in a handful of states including California, Florida and West Virginia.

The price tag for a bottle about $60.

