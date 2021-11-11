Advertisement

Arby’s selling curly and crinkle fry vodka

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The fast food giant Arby’s is releasing two limited-edition alcoholic drinks: “Arby’s Curly Fry Vodka” and “Arby’s Crinkle Fry Vodka.”

Officials say both vodkas taste like their namesake French fries.

The curly fry vodka includes cayenne, onion and garlic while the crinkle fry vodka is produced with kosher salt and sugar.

The 80-proof potato-based liquor will make its debut on November 18 in a handful of states including California, Florida and West Virginia.

The price tag for a bottle about $60.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest cartel member
Law enforcement agents arrest capture cartel member on the Rio Grande
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
Rodolfo Pena
Rodolfo Pena’s family still searching for answers
H-E-B distributes meals to food bank
Feast of Sharing returns with to-go meals
Police advising residents about a string of burglaries
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo neighborhood

Latest News

County teams up with Marine Corps for Toys for Tots
Webb County and Marine Corps collecting Toys for Tots
A Marine from Laredo, Texas is one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the...
American Legion Post 59 to pay tribute to LCpl David Lee Espinoza
Business owners claim homeless relieve themselves downtown
Business owner says homeless relieve themselves in front of store
St. Peters Church to hold Red, White and Blue Mass
St. Peters Church to hold Red, White and Blue Mass