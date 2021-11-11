Advertisement

Bethany House delivers meals to homebound residents

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a thousand homebound people including several veterans were treated to a Thanksgiving meal courtesy of H-E-B, the Bethany House and the Loved Organization.

Inside each delivery was sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a dinner roll and a bottle of water.

They were left at the doorstep of people unable to leave their homes by volunteers from Loved.

Cindy Leyendecker with the Bethany House spoke about the significant efforts being made ahead of the holiday.

Leyendecker says, “It is such a blessing and it is such a joy that Bethany House, with the support of HEB and the LOVED Organization, that are able to do this every year for the past 20 years and deliver 1,600 full Thanksgiving meals. Hot meals to our homebound residents.”

About 1,600 plates were prepared by the staff at the Bethany House.

