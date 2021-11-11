Advertisement

Business owner says homeless relieve themselves in front of store

By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The downtown area has been trying to bounce back after a 19-month dry spell but business owners are experiencing an unpleasant situation.

While public restrooms have been made available in the Jarvis and bruin Plazas, there are still individuals complaining about public defecating and urination.

Martha Ruiz, the owner of Laredo Organic Foods says it’s not uncommon for people to urinate in cups or leave behind feces in front of her store.

Ruiz says, “We’ve always seen people here who are homeless or who might be drug addicts, but this week things are out of control. The homeless from around the corner come- and you’ve seen it. They act like this is their bathroom.”

She says it detracts business and obviously harms the overall look, feel and aroma of the downtown area.

Ruiz says she has reached out to the city, but still makes disturbing discoveries when she comes to open up her store.

Tina Martinez, the director of community of development for the City of Laredo, is hoping to address the concerns that continue to surface in the downtown area which are not welcoming.

Martinez says, “Sometimes, you know they have some other issues that impair them from making the decision, anybody else would be making right. So, unfortunately, it’s a daily struggle we all face and see. My office is here in the heart of downtown.”

Martinez adds the city is working with Bethany House through their reach out program to address any concerns about the homeless population here in the downtown area which now exceeds 500 people.

