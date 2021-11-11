Advertisement

CBP starts to see return to normalcy at Laredo bridges

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released numbers on the amount of traffic they have seen since travel restrictions were lifted this past Monday.

They say there’s been a 43 percent increase in foot traffic crossing into the U.S.

About 3,000 more people than usual, and roughly 2,000 more vehicles which is about a five-percent increase.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they are getting ready for more traffic, as they approach the holiday season.

Jennifer Gutierrez with CBP says, “Weekends are expected to increase, especially with the holidays coming around. We are doing anything we can in preparation as far as opening lanes, having all lanes accessible, staff being staffed adequately.”

CBP says they are going to be setting up at the Outlet Shoppes downtown so people can have their travel permits processed.

