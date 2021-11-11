Governor Abbott forms new task force for concert safety

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new task force aims to keep people safe to avoid tragedies like the one that happened at AstroWorld in Houston last week.

Safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others will hold several roundtable discussions to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas.

Heading up this group will be Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony.

