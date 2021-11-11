LISD to celebrate local veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of Veterans Day, several organizations and schools will be celebrating our local heroes.

On Thursday morning LISD will be honoring all the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Students at Ryan Elementary will present a medal and certificate to veterans that are their relatives in appreciation for their sacrifice.

That will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, over at the Vidal M Trevino is another school celebrating our vets with a ceremony that will feature a teacher appreciation video, dance and musical performances and a salute to the armed forces.

That event will take place at 1:45 p.m.

