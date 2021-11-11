Advertisement

LISD to celebrate local veterans

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of Veterans Day, several organizations and schools will be celebrating our local heroes.

On Thursday morning LISD will be honoring all the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Students at Ryan Elementary will present a medal and certificate to veterans that are their relatives in appreciation for their sacrifice.

That will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, over at the Vidal M Trevino is another school celebrating our vets with a ceremony that will feature a teacher appreciation video, dance and musical performances and a salute to the armed forces.

That event will take place at 1:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents arrest cartel member
Law enforcement agents arrest capture cartel member on the Rio Grande
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 83
Rodolfo Pena
Rodolfo Pena’s family still searching for answers
H-E-B distributes meals to food bank
Feast of Sharing returns with to-go meals
Police advising residents about a string of burglaries
Car burglaries on the rise in central Laredo neighborhood

Latest News

St. Peters Church to hold Red, White and Blue Mass
St. Peters Church to hold Red, White and Blue Mass
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit in Zapata
Two arrested after vehicle pursuit in Zapata
LISD to celebrate veterans
LISD to honor local vets
St. Peters Church to hold Red, White and Blue Mass