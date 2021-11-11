Nixon High School unveils new vocational building

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local high school is providing a new avenue where students can get some real hands-on experience that will help them in their future fields.

Students with big smiles lined up in front of the new vocational and agricultural buildings at Nixon High School Wednesday morning.

They are part of a group that at the end of their senior year, they will graduate with a certification. A certification that can be a ticket to a better future.

Nixon High School Cosmetology President Andrea Regino says her certification is an easy way to be proficient in something.

Regino says, “It’s an easier route, you do graduate with your license you are eligible to go into the work force.”

The certification can also be something they can fall back on after senior year if plan A doesn’t work out.

Josue Gaytan is another student that will be using these facilities. He is currently taking welding.

Principal of Nixon Kassandra Mendoza says these courses give students a glimpse into the real world.

Mendoza says, “In these new buildings the students are going to get state of the art hands on training to get industrial based certifications that will help them in the work force.”

Among the certifications, there are seven different course students can take which are auto repair tech and collision, meat processing, welding and cosmetology and many more.

Mendoza says most of the students that apply to be in these programs get accepted.

The superintendent for LISD Dr. Sylvia Rios says it’s the district’s job to provide the students with the resources they need to have a successful future.

With this boost of hands-on experience, students like Regino will be able to graduate with a profession.

Students are expected to move into the new facility after the Thanksgiving break.

