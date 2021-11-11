Advertisement

St. Peters Church to hold Red, White and Blue Mass

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LULAC Veterans Council and area health education center is inviting veterans and their families to a special mass that seeks to bless all of local heroes.

The Red White and Blue Mass is offered for active duty, retired and veterans of all faiths.

The mass is to honor those men and women for their selfless dedication to our country.

That will take place at St Peter Church at 1510 Matamoros Street at 5:30 p.m.

